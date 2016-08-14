FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi shipper Bahri says unit secures $133.2 mln Islamic funding
August 14, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

Saudi shipper Bahri says unit secures $133.2 mln Islamic funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) said on Sunday that a subsidiary had secured $133.2 million in Islamic financing to purchase five chemical tankers.

The funding will be provided to National Chemical Carriers by Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation and BNP Paribas in the form of a murabaha facility for a 10-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards. (Reporting by Mariam Abu Bakr; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)

