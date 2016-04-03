FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Bahri says secures 1.43 bln riyal Islamic loan for five VLCCs
April 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Bahri says secures 1.43 bln riyal Islamic loan for five VLCCs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had signed a murabaha facility with Riyad Bank valued at 1.425 billion riyals ($380 million) to finance the construction cost of five very large crude carriers.

The facility lasts for a period of 10 years and six months, and includes a maximum two-year grace period, the firm known as Bahri said in the bourse statement.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.

The exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi Aramco last year signed a deal to buy five very large crude tankers from ship builders Hyundai Heavy Industries. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
