FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Bahri says signs 700 mln riyal loan for oil tankers buy
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 5, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Bahri says signs 700 mln riyal loan for oil tankers buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia has signed a 700 million riyal ($186.7 million) loan to partly-finance the purchase of three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), the company known as Bahri said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

It said the loan, provided by Alinma Bank and covering 80 percent of the value of the ships being acquired, would run for ten years.

It would be repaid in semi-annual instalments starting from six months after the loan’s signing date, with the final payment consisting of 30 percent of the loan amount, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by Noah Browning and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.