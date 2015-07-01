FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Bahri to buy five more oil tankers from Hyundai Heavy
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Bahri to buy five more oil tankers from Hyundai Heavy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has signed a deal to buy a further five very large crude tankers from ship builder Hyundai Heavy Industries, the exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday.

Hyundai agreed a contract in May to build five tankers and deliver them to Bahri in 2017. The deal included an option to buy five more, which Bahri is now taking up according to the latest announcement.

Bahri said the cost of buying the tankers would be announced at a later date, although each will have a capacity of 300,000 deadweight tonnage and would replace ships in its existing fleet.

The latest five ships will be delivered during 2017 and 2018, the statement added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.