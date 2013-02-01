FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler pays 640 mln eur for 12 pct of BAIC Motor
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 1, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Daimler pays 640 mln eur for 12 pct of BAIC Motor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Daimler secured itself a slice of Chinese car partner BAIC Motor ahead of the latter’s planned stock offering, in an effort to catch up with larger rivals in what may become the single biggest market for luxury cars in the world.

Daimler will invest 640 million euros ($869 million) to purchase a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor in a deal that is expected to close by the end of this year or in early 2014, the company said on Friday. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner, additional reporting by Fang Yan in Beijing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.