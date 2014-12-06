FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler-backed BAIC Motor seeks up to $1.57 bln in Hong Kong IPO-IFR
December 6, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler-backed BAIC Motor seeks up to $1.57 bln in Hong Kong IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, part-owned by Germany’s Daimler AG, hopes to raise between $1.22 billion-$1.57 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Saturday.

BAIC is offering shares in a range of HK$7.60-HK$9.80 each, which translates into a 2015 price-to-earnings multiple of 6.3 to 8.3, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Cornerstone investors have committed between $700-800 million to the IPO, the report added.

BAIC Motor is the passenger car unit of ambitious state-owned Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). Last year, the high-end German auto maker Daimler sealed a deal to buy a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor for 640 million euros ($786 million) to boost its China presence and secure a foothold before the long-expected IPO.

1 US dollar = 0.8140 euro Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
