Daimler-backed BAIC Motor set to raise $1.42 bln in HK IPO -sources
December 12, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler-backed BAIC Motor set to raise $1.42 bln in HK IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp Ltd IPO-BAC.SS, part-owned by Germany’s Daimler AG , is set to raise about $1.42 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The automaker plans to price 1.24 billion shares at HK$8.90 each, said the people, who declined to be named because the pricing decision has not yet been made public.

The price is not final and may change, the people said.

The price would be just above the mid-point of a HK$7.60 to HK$9.80 marketing range, putting the total value of the offer at HK$11.03 billion ($1.42 billion).

BAIC Motor did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The stock will begin trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 19. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto)

