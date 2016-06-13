Chinese search engine giant Baidu cuts revenue forecast

June 13 (Reuters) - Chinese online search giant Baidu Inc slashed its current-quarter revenue forecast, saying many of its healthcare customers had cut or delayed advertising spending due to the ongoing regulatory scrutiny.

Baidu said on Monday that its move to reduce the number of sponsored links on its platform had also hurt its forecast.

The company cut its revenue forecast for the second quarter to $2.81 billion-$2.82 billion from $3.12 billion-$3.19 billion.

Last month, Chinese regulators imposed limits on the number of lucrative healthcare adverts carried by Baidu following the death of a student who underwent an experimental cancer treatment which he found using its search engine.

Baidu's U.S.-listed shares plunged 8 percent to $150.50 in extended trading. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)