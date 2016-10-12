China's Baidu sets up $3 bln internet investment fund

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc said on Wednesday it has established a 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) investment fund, Baidu Capital, focusing on mid- and late-stage deals in the internet sector.

Investments can be in both Chinese yuan and U.S. dollars, with investment projects ranging from $50 million to $100 million, China's dominant internet search company said on its official WeChat mobile messaging account. ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)