FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Baidu investor criticises sale of video unit to CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Baidu investor criticises sale of video unit to CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's proposed sale of online video unit iQiyi to its own chief executive is not in the interests of long-term shareholders and may permanently damage the reputation of the company, an investor in the Chinese internet firm said.

In February, Baidu received an offer for its 80.5 percent stake in iQiyi from the chief executives of the two firms.

"We worry that embracing what is an inherent conflict of interest will lead to damage to the reputations of both you and Baidu," Acacia Partners said in a July 18 letter to Baidu CEO Robin Li.

The letter was distributed to media through public relations firm Finsbury, part of communications firm WPP.

"It is better for Baidu to be regarded as a key institution, not the extension of the pocketbook of one man," the letter said.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese search giant declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.