#Corrections News
July 16, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Baidu plans to buy stake in NetDragon unit for $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show planned spinoff of 91 Wireless will be scrapped)

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc plans to buy a majority stake in NetDragon Websoft Inc’s subsidiary 91 Wireless for $1.09 billion, NetDragon said on Tuesday.

NetDragon also said in a statement that it would scrap the planned spinoff and listing of 91 Wireless on Hong Kong’s secondary Growth Enterprise Market if the acquisition is finalised.

For a copy of the statement, please click: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
