Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chinese Internet search company Baidu Inc said its chief executive and online video company Qiyi.com Inc’s CEO had offered to buy Baidu’s 80.5 percent stake in Qiyi.

Qiyi has an enterprise value of $2.8 billion, Baidu said on Friday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)