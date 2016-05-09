FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China rules Baidu must rein in healthcare adverts after cancer controversy
May 9, 2016

China rules Baidu must rein in healthcare adverts after cancer controversy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc must rein in paid-for advertisements within search results after a student died following experimental cancer treatment he found via China’s biggest search engine, Chinese regulators said on Monday.

Baidu must clean up in-search healthcare adverts and paid-for search adverts of any kind cannot only be based on the highest bidder, according to a statement from the internet, industry and health regulators, posted on the website of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Such adverts must be restricted to no more than 30 percent of a page of search results, the statement said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by David Clarke)

