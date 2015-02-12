FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baidu online video service more than doubled revenue growth in Q4, FY 2014
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Baidu online video service more than doubled revenue growth in Q4, FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc, owner of China’s dominant search engine, said revenue growth for its online video service iQiyi more than doubled in the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2014.

Chief Executive Robin Li did not give a specific figure. He was speaking on a call to analysts after Baidu reported a lower-than-expected 47.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

Shares of the U.S.-listed company fell 9.3 percent to $194.70 in extended trading after markets closed on Wednesday in New York. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.