FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Baidu outpaces Street targets as mobile revenue surges
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

China's Baidu outpaces Street targets as mobile revenue surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc, China’s biggest Internet search company, blew away Wall Street’s targets with a 34.1 percent jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a surge in mobile revenue.

It shares climbed 7.3 percent in after hours trading to $219.20, from a close of $204.27 on the Nasdaq.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 3.55 billion yuan ($571.7 million) in the three months ending June, beating analyst estimates of 2.82 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.