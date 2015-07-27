Baidu's revenue forecast misses estimates, shares fall

July 27(Reuters) - Baidu Inc, China’s biggest Internet search company, forecast current quarter revenue that missed analysts’ average estimate, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in extended trading.

For the third quarter, Baidu forecast revenue of 18.17 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) to 18.58 billion yuan, below analysts’ average estimate of 18.79 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net revenue rose to 16.58 billion yuan in the second quarter ended June 30 from about 12 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 3.66 billion yuan, or 10.19 yuan per American depositary share, from 3.55 billion yuan, or 10.09 yuan American depositary shares.

Baidu’s shares fell 5 percent to $187.97 after the bell. ($1 = 6.2091 yuan) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)