a year ago
Baidu posts biggest profit decline since going public
July 28, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Baidu posts biggest profit decline since going public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc, China's biggest Internet search firm, reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly net income - its biggest ever decline since going public - hurt by a healthcare scandal that embroiled the company this year.

The company's net income fell to 2.41 billion yuan ($362 million) in the April-June quarter from 3.66 billion yuan a year earlier, Baidu said in a statement on Thursday.

Baidu was expected to post net income of 2.42 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 8 analysts.

Baidu's revenue rose 10.2 percent to 18.26 billion yuan from 16.58 billion yuan a year earlier, marking its slowest growth in nearly eight years.

Analysts had expected revenue to rise 9.6 percent. ($1 = 6.6538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

