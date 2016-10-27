FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China search engine Baidu posts first-ever quarterly revenue decline
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

China search engine Baidu posts first-ever quarterly revenue decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline as a government crackdown on healthcare advertising earlier this year continues to take its toll on the country's top search engine.

Baidu's revenue fell to 18.25 billion yuan ($2.69 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 18.38 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to 3.10 billion yuan from 2.84 billion yuan, it said on Thursday.

Baidu forecast in July third-quarter revenue of 18.04 billion-18.58 billion yuan.

$1 = 6.78 yuan Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.