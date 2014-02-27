FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baidu expects 2014 net profit to stay flat vs 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Baidu expects 2014 net profit to stay flat vs 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc expects its 2014 net profit to remain flat compared to 2013, its chief financial officer Jennifer Li said on Thursday, as the Chinese internet company prepares to make acquisitions and major investments for growth.

Li was speaking after Baidu announced its fourth quarter earnings. The company saw revenues soar 50.3 percent to 9.52 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) in the final three months of 2013 on strong advertising sales and strength in its mobile business, outpacing its own forecasts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.