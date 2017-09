BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - Chinese search leader Baidu Inc’s food delivery affiliate Baidu Takeout Delivery has closed a funding round valuing the unit at $2.5 billion, Robin Li, Baidu chief executive, said on Friday.

Li was speaking on a conference call following the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Richard Pullin)