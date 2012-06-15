Covered bonds at the mercy of regulators

LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Covered bonds could be at risk of losing their status as ultra-safe investments following the decision by the European Commission to let national regulators decide whether or not they want to shield the product from being bailed-in.

The Commission released its long-awaited Crisis Management Directive last week, and while secured liabilities are on the face of it excluded from the scope of the bail-in tool, the Commission did allow for a potential carve-out if secured liabilities exceed the value of the assets securing them.

The Commission added that Member States were allowed to exempt covered bonds from the above provision, but this, bankers say, could lead to uncertainty for the asset-class as it will be down to the value individual national regulators attach to covered bonds.

“Certain regulators will come out in favour of covered bonds and others may well allow bail-in of the voluntary OC or even the residual senior claim which is tantamount to a scenario where the very structure of a covered bond is picked apart in a bail-in, but non default, scenario,” said Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.

“I think the bail-in proposal is potentially a bad outcome for covered bonds.”

Should investors start seeing it this way, it could be a huge blow for the asset-class which has become a vital part of bank funding as the sovereign crisis has prevented the issuance of senior unsecured debt.

However, not everyone was as gloomy. As was expected, the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks has come out in support of the product and predicts that other regulators will follow suit.

“We share that the view as Covered Bonds defined by UCITs are exempt from the bail-in tool,” said Jens Tolkmitt, executive director of the VDP.

“We expect all member states will draw the option to shield secured liabilities completely, as the bail-in remoteness lies at the core of the covered bond idea.”

Moody’s believes that in jurisdictions with long-established covered bond markets, it is unlikely that regulators would not take advantage of the option to safeguard the product. While Germany has a long-established framework, this is not the case for countries such as the UK and Italy, for example, where covered bonds are a 21st century product.

Some bankers believe that newer jurisdictions might not be as quick to safeguard the product.

A White Paper released by HM Treasury failed to offer any reassurance, as it stated that while full secured liabilities should not be bailed in, any unsecured residual claims (OC) could be bailed in.

The White Paper will be followed by draft legislation in the autumn which will give bankers time to lobby national regulators to get a better deal for covered bonds.

EXEMPTION, NOT SAFETY

While national regulators may decide to completely exempt covered bonds from ever being bailed-in, there are still risks.

“Exemption from bail-in does not mean safe,” said Richard Kemmish, head of covered bond origination at Credit Suisse. “What is unclear is whether the proposals are more or less likely to results in the ‘leakage’ of voluntary overcollateralisation ahead of a bank failure.”

Kemmish added that in an extreme scenario covered bonds could become standalone pools with the failed bank no longer able to substitute failed assets or address ALM mismatches.

Covered bonds have yet to be tested in an insolvency situation and whenever a covered bond issuer has failed, its outstanding liabilities were transferred to a good bank or found a taker. Therefore, there is a big question mark over whether a cover pool could continue to service the assets once a bank has failed. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Helene Durand and Julian Baker)