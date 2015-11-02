MOVES-Baillie Gifford appoints Slater head of North America team

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Edinburgh-based investment management partnership Baillie Gifford appointed Tom Slater head of its North American team, replacing interim team leader Gary Robinson.

Slater will continue in his role of joint manager of the 3.6 billion pound ($5.6 billion) Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc.

Robinson will retain a leading role within the team, the company said.

Baillie Gifford also appointed John MacDougall to its long-term global growth team. Previously, he was with the global discovery team.