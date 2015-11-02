FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Baillie Gifford appoints Slater head of North America team
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Baillie Gifford appoints Slater head of North America team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Edinburgh-based investment management partnership Baillie Gifford appointed Tom Slater head of its North American team, replacing interim team leader Gary Robinson.

Slater will continue in his role of joint manager of the 3.6 billion pound ($5.6 billion) Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc.

Robinson will retain a leading role within the team, the company said.

Baillie Gifford also appointed John MacDougall to its long-term global growth team. Previously, he was with the global discovery team.

$1 = 0.6466 pounds Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru

