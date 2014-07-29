FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bain Capital to sell just under half of Japan telemarketer Bellsystem24 to Itochu
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 29, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

Bain Capital to sell just under half of Japan telemarketer Bellsystem24 to Itochu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital has agreed to sell a 49.9 percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm Bellsystem24 Holdings to Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corp, the parties said in separate statements without disclosing the value of the deal.

Bain Capital will retain a 50.1 percent stake in Bellsystem24, which it bought from Citigroup Inc in 2009 for about $1 billion.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Tuesday that Itochu would put up about 30 billion yen ($294 million) initially and take out loans from its banks to make further payments to complete the purchase.

Bellsystem24, set up in 1982, employs about 20,000 operators at its 22 call centers nationwide. Itochu said it would make its telemarketing business as one of its core businesses after the acquisition of the stake in Bellsystem24.

$1 = 101.8800 Japanese Yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.