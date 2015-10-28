FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bain Capital to sell or list clutch maker FTE - sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Bain Capital to sell or list clutch maker FTE - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Bain Capital is preparing the divestment of car parts maker FTE Automotive , seeking to take advantage of high sector valuations, two people familiar with the matter said.

After receiving expressions of interest from Asian groups Bain asked Rothschild to sound out options for the clutch and brake-systems maker including a sale or initial public offering which could take place as early as mid-2016, the sources said.

Bain and Rothschild declined to comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Robert Smith and Freya Berry; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.