Bain Capital to sell or list clutch maker FTE - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Bain Capital is preparing the divestment of car parts maker FTE Automotive , seeking to take advantage of high sector valuations, two people familiar with the matter said.

After receiving expressions of interest from Asian groups Bain asked Rothschild to sound out options for the clutch and brake-systems maker including a sale or initial public offering which could take place as early as mid-2016, the sources said.

Bain and Rothschild declined to comment.