Bain Capital selling stake in China's GOME to raise $137 mln -IFR
January 21, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Bain Capital selling stake in China's GOME to raise $137 mln -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital is selling all of its remaining stake in Chinese electronics retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd to raise up to HK$1.06 billion ($137 million), according to a term sheet obtained by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal, involving 922 million shares, is being marketed at an indicative price range of HK$1.12-$1.15 each, or a discount of 2.5 percent-5.1 percent to the pre-deal spot.

UBS is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

Bain agreed in 2009 to invest more than $400 million in GOME, which competes in China with firms like Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd.

Shares of GOME closed up 2.6 percent on Wednesday at HK$1.19, outpacing a 1.7 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Many retailers in China are grappling with rising and labour and operating costs as well as cut-throat competition.

$1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Fiona Lau, Writing by Anne Maie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
