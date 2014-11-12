FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bain, Apax bid 7.075 bln euros for Portugal Telecom assets
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Bain, Apax bid 7.075 bln euros for Portugal Telecom assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners have launched a bid to buy Portugal Telecom assets from Brazil’s Oi for an enterprise value of 7.075 billion euros, setting up a competition with rival bidder Altice .

Altice, a holding company owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, put an enterprise value on its bid of 7.025 billion euros.

Brazil’s Oi is considering selling the operations of Portugal Telecom in Portugal to reduce debts after a merger between the two companies.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.