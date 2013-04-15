FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-Bain nears $3 billion fundraising close -sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 15, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

EXCLUSIVE-Bain nears $3 billion fundraising close -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Bain Capital LLC is close to securing commitments from investors for about half the $6 billion target for its latest private equity fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Boston-based buyout firm is finalizing subscriptions from investors for close to $2.5 billion for Bain Capital Fund XI, the people said. This does not include a $600 million commitment from the firm’s fund managers.

Commitments from investors came in last week and the finalization of their participation - referred to in the private equity industry as “first close” - is currently under way, one of the people said, adding that Bain is looking to wrap up fundraising by fall.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the fundraising process is confidential. A Bain spokesman declined to comment.

When it started fundraising last May, Bain offered investors three options on how to pay fees into Fund XI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. Its previous global buyout fund, Fund X, raised $10.7 billion in 2008. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.