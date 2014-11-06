FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain Capital selling $200 mln of shares in India's Hero MotoCorp -term sheet
November 6, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Bain Capital selling $200 mln of shares in India's Hero MotoCorp -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital is selling $200 million worth of shares in India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd, with an option to sell more, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Bain Capital is selling nearly 4.3 million shares in India’s biggest maker of motorcycles and scooters at a price range of 2,859.58 rupees to 2,963.30 rupees, the term sheet showed.

The Bain Capital arm selling the stake owned about 11.5 million shares of Hero MotoCorp as of end-September, or about 5.77 percent, according to Indian stock exchange data.

Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday. (Reporting by Fiona Lau)

