Former Symantec CEO joins Bain Capital Ventures
July 15, 2014

Former Symantec CEO joins Bain Capital Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Enrique Salem, the former chief executive of Symantec Corp, is joining Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital arm of the private equity firm Bain Capital.

Salem will focus on investing in software companies, the firm said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time in the software industry given the massive disruption taking place across the data center and networking segments,” he said.

Salem left Symantec, the firm that makes Norton antivirus software, in 2012 and currently sits on the board of cyber security firm FireEye.

Bain Capital Ventures now has five senior investors based in Silicon Valley. The fund manages $2.9 billion and has investments in 65 companies.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andrew Hay

