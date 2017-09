Nov 28 (Reuters) - Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco :

* Reports H1 revenue of 313.9 million euros versus 309.5 million euros last year

* H1 net consolidated income is 80.8 million euros versus 60.0 million euros last year

* Full year 2014/2015 operating results are not expected to equal last year's level