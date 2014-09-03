FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Baird hires financial adviser, branch manager from Wells Fargo, RBC
September 3, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Baird hires financial adviser, branch manager from Wells Fargo, RBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Baird said it hired a financial adviser and a branch manager from Wells Fargo and RBC Capital Markets, respectively.

James McGuire, who was previously with Wells Fargo, joined as senior vice president, branch manager, of Baird’s Philadelphia wealth management office.

McGuire has more than 20 years of experience and joined this month.

Christopher Coburn, previously with RBC Capital, joined the company’s Denver wealth management office. Coburn joined as senior vice president, financial adviser, in August. He managed about $150 million in client assets at RBC Capital.

Both RBC and Wells Fargo confirmed the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

