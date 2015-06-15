ON THE MOVE-Baird hires six advisers from Wells Fargo

June 15 (Reuters) - Baird, an employee-owned financial services company based in Milwaukee, said it hired a team of six advisers from Wells Fargo & Co for its new Wichita, Kansas office.

Don Barry, Jill and Brian Docking, Phillip Garrison, Kevin McWhorter and Suzanne Marshall, all of whom are legacy A.G. Edwards advisers, managed more than $1.1 billion in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors and had annual fees and commissions of $5.44 million.

Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for a confirmation on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)