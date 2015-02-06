FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Baird brings in UBS broker team that managed $170 mln
February 6, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Baird brings in UBS broker team that managed $170 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Employee-owned financial services company Baird hired a father-and-son team of securities brokers from UBS AG’s UBS Wealth Management Americas, where they managed $170 million in client assets.

Patrick Cook, who has nearly 30 years of industry experience, and his son, Nathan, joined Baird’s office in Houston on Monday, the firm announced Thursday.

Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management arm. They collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.

One of the firm’s biggest rounds of expansion came last year when it acquired Seattle-based McAdams Wright Ragen, which brought roughly 80 new financial advisers to Baird. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

