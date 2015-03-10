ON THE MOVE-Baird hires six advisers from Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bank of Kentucky

March 10 (Reuters) - Employee-owned financial services company Baird hired six advisers from UBS Financial Services , Morgan Stanley and Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp.

Barbara Woolhandler joined Baird from Morgan Stanley, where she managed more than $260 million in client assets.

Woolhandler, who has more than 30 years of experience, joined Baird’s Houston-Galleria wealth management office as director, financial adviser.

Rebecca Gadus, Jeffrey Carroll and Tyson Eubanks joined from UBS, where they were part of the GCE Group and managed more than $300 million in assets. The trio has annual fees and commissions of more than $2 million.

The group, with about 80 years of combined industry experience, will be based in Fort Worth, Texas, which now includes 25 wealth management professionals, Baird said.

Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management business. They collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.

Richard Tapke III and Julie Dusing joined Baird from the Bank of Kentucky, which was bought by BB&T Corp last year.

Tapke joined as director and Dusing as financial adviser in Baird’s Cincinnati office.

UBS declined to comment on the appointments. Morgan Stanley could not immediately confirm the news, while Bank of Kentucky was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)