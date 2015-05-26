ON THE MOVE-Baird lands adviser, branch manager from UBS

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Baird, an employee-owned financial services company, said Tuesday it hired a financial adviser and a branch manager from rivals Morgan Stanley and UBS AG.

Broker Robert Gorman joined Baird in Columbus, Ohio, from Morgan Stanley, where he had managed $210 million in client assets. Gorman, who has been in the business for more than 30 years, previously worked for Citigroup Global Markets and Lehman Brothers, according to his record on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) BrokerCheck website.

Eric Pronovost joined Baird to manage the firm’s Portland, Maine, branch and also work as a broker. Pronovost came from UBS Financial Services, where he had worked since 2007.

Both Gorman and Pronovost joined in early May.

Morgan Stanley and UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baird’s wealth management business has around 800 brokers in offices across the country who manage around $100 billion in client assets.

Although Baird has far fewer brokers than Wall Street monoliths like Morgan Stanley and UBS, which both employ many thousand brokers, Baird had a rapid growth spurt last year when it acquired Seattle-based McAdams Wright Ragen.

About 80 brokers at McAdams’ offices in the U.S. Pacific Northwest joined Baird, bumping Baird’s sales force up to more than 800 brokers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)