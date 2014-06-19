ON THE MOVE-Baird hires two RBC advisers in Denver, San Francisco

June 19 (Reuters) - Robert W. Baird & Co said on Thursday it hired two veteran advisers from RBC Capital Markets to join the firm’s private wealth management group in Denver and San Francisco.

Advisers Michael Gegen and Monty Reedy managed $230 million in client assets at RBC and had combined annual fees and commissions of $2 million.

Reedy, who joins as director at Baird’s San Francisco office, began his career with Lehman Brothers and then joined the brokerage firm formerly known as Sutro & Co.

Gegen joins as senior vice president at Baird’s Denver office and has previously worked at Prudential Securities and Piper Jaffray before joining RBC as a financial consultant.

RBC could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)