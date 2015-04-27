ON THE MOVE-Baird hires branch manager from UBS

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2015

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Robert W. Baird & Co, an employee-owned wealth management firm, said on Monday that it hired Mark Kenyon as senior vice president to run its Minnetonka, Minnesota, branch.

Kenyon was hired from his role as a complex director at UBS Financial Services. He takes over from Larry Law, the previous branch manager, who will stay on at the firm working with his clients in a producing adviser role, according to a statement released by Baird.

UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baird’s wealth management firm includes more than 800 financial advisers managing more than $100 billion in client assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

