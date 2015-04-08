FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Baird hires Michael McHugh as financial adviser from Charles Schwab
April 8, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Baird hires Michael McHugh as financial adviser from Charles Schwab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Baird, an employee-owned financial services company, hired Michael McHugh from Charles Schwab Corp to be a financial adviser in its Denver wealth management office.

McHugh, who started his career at Charles Schwab in 1996, managed about $350 million in assets and had fees and commissions of about $1.75 million.

Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management business. They collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.

Charles Schwab was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
