ON THE MOVE-Baird hires Michael McHugh as financial adviser from Charles Schwab

April 8 (Reuters) - Baird, an employee-owned financial services company, hired Michael McHugh from Charles Schwab Corp to be a financial adviser in its Denver wealth management office.

McHugh, who started his career at Charles Schwab in 1996, managed about $350 million in assets and had fees and commissions of about $1.75 million.

Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management business. They collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.

Charles Schwab was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)