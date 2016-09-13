FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Baird names Wofford transportation & logistics coverage head
September 13, 2016

MOVES-Baird names Wofford transportation & logistics coverage head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Baird Global Investment Banking hired Christopher Wofford to lead its transportation & logistics coverage.

Wofford, a veteran with over 25 years of banking experience, joins Baird from Macquarie Capital (USA)Inc, where he was a managing director and head of the firm's transportation, logistics & supply chain practice.

He will be based out of Baird's New York office, the company said.

Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W Baird & Co in the United States and Robert W Baird Group Ltd in Europe. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

