July 9 (Reuters) - Investment bank Baird named Julien Darmon managing director in its European investment banking group.

Darmon rejoins Baird from Harris Williams, where he was also a managing director. He will focus on the industrial sector, Baird said in a statement.

He started his investment banking career at Baird as an associate in 1999. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)