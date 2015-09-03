FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Baird names Fetzer DACH investment banking head in Frankfurt
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 3, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Baird names Fetzer DACH investment banking head in Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Financial services company Baird appointed Thomas Fetzer as managing director and head of DACH Investment Banking in Frankfurt.

In the newly created role, Fetzer will help accelerate Baird’s growing market share in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH region), the company said.

Fetzer was most recently European head of industrials investment banking at Jefferies International in Frankfurt.

Prior to that, he was a managing director in the global industrials group at UBS Investment Bank in London, the company said.

He is the third senior addition to Baird’s European investment banking team since July. (Reporting by Manish Parashar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.