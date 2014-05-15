India's Bajaj Auto posts flat Q4 profit, misses estimates

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd, the world’s largest maker of three-wheeled vehicles, said its fourth-quarter net profit was almost unchanged from the same year ago period, missing estimates, as slowing demand at home offset higher revenues from exports.

Net profit was 7.64 billion rupees ($128 million) for the quarter ended March, compared with 7.66 billion rupees.

Net sales rose 4 percent to 48.23 billion rupees.

Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 8.14 billion rupees on revenue of 48.78 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bajaj Auto is India’s second-largest motorcycle maker. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)