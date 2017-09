NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto Ltd July vehicle sales: July 2014 July 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 319,292 281,327 13 MOTORCYCLE SALES 267,841 246,828 9 EXPORTS 169,755 110,023 54 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)