India's Bajaj Auto posts flat Q4 net profit
May 16, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

India's Bajaj Auto posts flat Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd, India’s second-largest motorcycle maker, posted an almost flat quarterly profit, pressured by weak sales volumes in its domestic and export markets.

Net profit fell to 7.66 billion rupees ($140 million) from 7.72 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose marginally to 46.51 billion rupees.

Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 7.2 billion rupees on revenue of 48.12 billion rupees.

$1 = 54.8800 Indian rupees Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

