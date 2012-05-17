FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
May 17, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Bajaj Auto leads industry with 20.6 pct Q4 profit margin

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q4 profit up 18 pct y/y before exceptional items
    * Export volumes up 26 pct y/y in quarter
    * EBITDA margin in Q4 at 20.7 pct

 (Adds details, quotes)	
    MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's
second-largest motorcycle maker, maintained its industry-leading
profit margins in its fiscal fourth quarter as robust sales
growth helped offset rising commodity prices.	
    The world's third-largest manufacturer of motorcycles rode a
26 percent rise in exports to post quarterly sales in excess of
1 million vehicles for the fourth consecutive quarter.	
    "Despite input cost pressures, better realization from
exports enabled the company to declare ... earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 9.72 billion
rupees," Kevin D'sa, president (finance) said in a statement.	
    The company said its operating margin before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation stood at 20.7 percent in the March
quarter, although profit fell 45 percent, missing estimates, due
to lower exceptional income.	
    Net profit fell to 7.72 billion rupees ($141.7 million) from
14 billion in the year-earlier period when the earnings were
boosted by an exceptional income of 7.25 billion rupees. Revenue
rose 12 percent to 45.16 billion rupees.	
    Analysts had on average expected the company to post profit
of 7.94 billion rupees on revenue of 48.71 billion rupees.  	
    Bajaj said net profit before exceptional items rose an
annual 18 percent during the three months to March 31. 	
    Sales of motorcycles and scooters -- family vehicles for
millions in Asia's third-largest economy -- grew 12 percent in
the year to March, partly benefiting from a slowdown in sales of
small cars after a series of interest rate increases.  	
    But Bajaj and its local rivals Hero MotoCorp and
TVS Motor are starting to come under pressure from
Japanese manufacturers such as Honda Motor Co, as they
ramp up activity in the fast-growing market.	
    The Indian company slipped a place to third position in
terms of domestic two-wheeler sales in March, before climbing
back above Honda last month.	
    Shares in Bajaj, valued at about $8.6 billion, marginally
pared losses after the results. The stock was down 1.1 percent
at 0810 GMT in a Mumbai market up 0.5 percent.
 ($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

