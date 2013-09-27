India's Bajaj Auto likely to raise motorcycle prices soon: exec

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd is likely to raise prices of its vehicles in the near term to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee, its Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said on Friday.

“It seems likely that we have to raise prices because commodity prices have gone up significantly, partly owing also to the way forex has moved,” Bajaj told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

He did not give the quantum of the planned price rise. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)