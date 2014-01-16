FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 10.5 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 10.5 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto reported a better-than-expected 10.5 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by a foreign exchange gains and as higher revenues from exports helped offset weak demand for its vehicles.

The company, for whom exports contribute more than a third of sales, said net profit for the October-December quarter was 9.05 billion rupees ($147 million), compared with 8.19 billion rupees a year ago.

The company also benefited from a foreign exchange contract related gain of nearly 1 billion rupees during the quarter.

The average estimate of 15 analysts was for a profit of 8.82 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Export revenue rose 23 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, the company said on Thursday, although total sales in volume terms fell nearly 12 percent.

Its operating margin -- said to be the best in the industry -- was 21.1 percent in the quarter, wider than 19.8 percent reported a year ago.

Shares of the company, which is India’s biggest exporter of two-wheeler vehicles and three-wheelers such as tuk tuks, were trading up 0.8 percent at 1,908 rupees in afternoon trade in a Mumbai market that was down 0.3 percent.

$1= 61.6 Indian rupees Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.