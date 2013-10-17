FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bajaj Auto expects to sell more than 4 mln vehicles in FY14-TV
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 17, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

India's Bajaj Auto expects to sell more than 4 mln vehicles in FY14-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto, India’s second-largest motorcycle maker, expects to sell more than 4 million vehicles in the current fiscal year that ends in March, its managing director told a television channel on Thursday, a day after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

“In terms of overall numbers, motorcycles plus three-wheelers, domestic and exports, I would be happy to say that it is going to be in excess of 4 million vehicles,” Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC TV18.

He expects margins to taper down from the company’s reported second-quarter operating margin of 23 percent, due to high commodity price pressures.

The company sold 961,330 vehicles in the quarter ended September, down 8 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.