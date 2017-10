Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd’s vehicle sales in November:

Nov 2012 Nov 2011 pct chg

TOTAL SALES 372,293 374,477 -0.6

MOTORCYCLE SALES 326,727 331,967 -1.6

EXPORTS 124,115 129,256 -4.0

NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India’s No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)