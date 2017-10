May 2 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto April vehicle sales: April 2012 April 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 381,590 367,309 9 MOTORCYCLE SALES 342,324 322,235 6 EXPORTS 169,010 158,422 7 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)